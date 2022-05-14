Published: - May 14, 2022

PLDC - Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand bid farewell to Portuguese club Boavista.

Posting a story on Instagram, he published a photo of himself, noting that this was the final session his training with the team.

He played eight games in the Portuguese league this season, recording one clean sheet.

He wrote that he had always been ready to help the team but was unlucky. The goalie also wished success for the team.

He had joined Boavista on loan from Belgium's Antwerp in July 2021. One year remains of his contract with the Belgian side.

Beiranvand had earlier expressed his eagerness to return to Persepolis while the Iranian team's management has also shown interest in this transfer.