Published: - May 14, 2022

PLDC - All the tickets for the friendly match between the national football teams of Canada and Iran have been sold out.

The match is set to be staged at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium on June 5. The stadium can host 54,500 spectators.

The reports of a friendly encounter between Iran and Canada had surfaced days ago and were later officially confirmed by the two countries’ federations.

According to reports, the Canadian federation has been surprised by the warm welcome of both Canadian and Iranian fans for the match.

Some 27,000 tickets were sold in the first hour, reports suggest.

Thousands of Iranian immigrants live in different Canadian cities. According to Canada's 2016 census data, there were more than 210,000 Iranians living in the country and the number is estimated to be higher these days.

The match is the first friendly game of Iran ahead of the 2022 World Cup and the last friendly match of Canada at home.

Iran are handed Group B of the major football event along with England, the USA, and the winner of the European playoff. Canada are in Group F of the event where they will meet Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia.