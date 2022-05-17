Published: - May 17, 2022

Tasnim – Faraz Fatemi was named the sporting director of Iran U-23 football team.

Fatemi replaced Mohammad Mohammadi, who left the post two weeks ago to join Persepolis.

The center-forward played for Iranian giants Esteghlal and Persepolis for five years.

Iran will participate in AFC U-23 Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

Host Uzbekistan, the 2018 champion, will have Iran, Qatar and newcomer Turkmenistan to contend with in Group A.