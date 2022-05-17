Faraz Fatemi Named Iran U-23 Football Team Sporting Director

2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup   Faraz Fatemi  

Faraz Fatemi

Tasnim – Faraz Fatemi was named the sporting director of Iran U-23 football team.

Fatemi replaced Mohammad Mohammadi, who left the post two weeks ago to join Persepolis.

The center-forward played for Iranian giants Esteghlal and Persepolis for five years.

Iran will participate in AFC U-23 Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

Host Uzbekistan, the 2018 champion, will have Iran, Qatar and newcomer Turkmenistan to contend with in Group A.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top