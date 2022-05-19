Published: - May 19, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team will hold a training camp in Istanbul, Turkey in late May.

Team Melli’s camp will start on May 30.

Dragan Skocic’s side will then travel to Vancouver from Istanbul to meet Canada at the B.C. Place Stadium on June 5.

The friendly match will be part of Iran’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran is drawn in Group B with England, the US and a European qualifier yet to be determined; either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

Canada is also pitted into Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.