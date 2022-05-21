Published: - May 21, 2022

Tasnim – Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will arrive back at Hull City to join in with the first of pre-season training on June 20, after the club’s owner Acun Ilical confirmed the Iranian striker would be moving on a permanent deal from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Sayyadmanesh has become a popular figure both in the Tigers dressing room and on the MKM Stadium terraces after pinning down a regular place in Shota Arveladze's squad following his January loan move from the Super Lig. City has already agreed a fee with Fenerbahce which is believed to be in the region of £2m, while personal terms with the 20-year-old were thrashed out some time ago.

“Allahyar is like a piece of my jewelry”, Ilicali told Hull Live. “He's our jewelry. He's very talented and is progressing. I've said before that I think he can be the new Mohammed Salah. I'm not saying he is that now but he can be in the future, he has a big passion (for Hull City) and potential.

“When you look at the field of play, you see a guy who is moving quicker than everybody else. It's like on the Play Station, there's a player who is moving faster and you put him in the best positions - for me, Allahyar is that player. He has to improve of course, but when I look at our fans, they are cheering him and giving motivation to him. He is so happy and he's now in paradise,” Ilical added.