Published: - May 24, 2022

Tasnim – Portuguese football club Boavista has set its sight on Persepolis forward Mehdi Abdi.

According to Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Boavista is going to sign the player in the summer.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 19 goals in the last two seasons for Persepolis.

Former Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand had been loaned to Boavista from Belgian club Antwerp but parted ways with the team at the end of the season.

Founded on 1 August 1903 by British entrepreneurs and Portuguese textile workers, it is one of the oldest clubs in the country and plays in the Primeira Liga, Portuguese football's top flight.