Published: - May 25, 2022

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team clinched their first Iranian Professional League (IPL) title in 10 years after earning a 2-1 win against Foolad in Ahvaz with three games to spare. However, Farhad Majidi's side are trying to end the domestic campaign on a winning note and without a single defeat as they beat their host Mes Rafsanjan 2-0 on the penultimate day of the league Tuesday night.

They say that you learn more from a defeat than a victory and Majidi would certainly not subscribe to that theory.

The Blues will go into the final round of fixtures knowing a point would be enough for them to finish the IPL as the first "Invincible" side in the Iranian football league history.

Farhad Majidi's men had a stunning performance this season and are now on the verge of setting THREE new records in Iranian football. They can become the first undefeated team, the first team to earn more than 67 points, and the first team to concede the fewest goals.

Esteghlal will take on Naft Masjed Soleyman on the last day of the league at Azadi Stadium, a team that try to boost their survival hopes against the champions. But what is needed for the Blues to register the three records, as mentioned earlier?

Esteghlal, with a draw, can set a record for most points in one IPL season with 68 points. They have already equaled Persepolis, but just one more point is needed to become the best ever.

The Thran giants simply should not lose against Mohammadreza Mohajeri's Naft to end the season undefeated. This has never happened before for any team in the history of the Iranian Pro League.

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson once said: "Attack wins you matches, defense wins you the titles," and his managerial career with Manchester United proves the fact.

Esteghlal followed the Fergusen's rule as they have conceded only 10 goals so far. The fewest goals conceded in a single season of the IPL was 13, and now Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini only needs to concede less than three goals in his team's final game to make the Blues leading the list with the fewest goals conceded.

The rock-solid Esteghlal's 2021/22 season are considered one of the best defensive performances in history.