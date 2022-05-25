Published: - May 25, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football club is reportedly closing in on signing Shenzhen defender Morteza Pouraliganji.

The Iran international defender had previously said he would join Persepolis in the near future and now local media reports suggest that the Iranian club has reached an initial agreement with him.

The 30-year-old defender is recovering from ACL surgery at the moment.

Persepolis has also reached an initial agreement with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.