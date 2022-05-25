Iran U-23 Edges Iraq U-23 in Friendly [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Iran U-23 football team edged Iraq U-23 team 1-0 in Baghdad Tuesday night.

Aria Yousefi scored the only goal of the match in the 12th minute.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s team will play another friendly with Iraq on Friday.

Iran prepares for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, to be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

Host Uzbekistan, the 2018 champion, will have Iran, Qatar and newcomer Turkmenistan to contend with in Group A.

