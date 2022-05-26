Published: - May 26, 2022

Tehran Times - Fajr Sepasi football team were relegated from Iran Professional League (IPL) Wednesday night.

The Shiraz based team, who won promotion last year, lost to Tractor 2-1 in Tabriz and the result meant that they have no chance to stay in Iran league and were relegated to Azadegan League.

Omid Mansouri was on target for the visiting team but Mohammad Abbaszadeh and Saman Nariman Jahan scored two goals for Tractor to seal the win.

Aluminum and Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw and Sanat Naft earned a late 2-2 draw with struggling team Naft Masjed Soleyman.