Published: - May 27, 2022

Tasnim – Iran football federation has announced that it is going to arrange a friendly match with Paraguay.

Iran and Canada friendly match scheduled for June 5 in Vancouver was canceled.

Iran is working diligently to find an alternative opponent ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Federation has said Team Melli has started negotiation with the South American team to play with the team in Iran or Qatar.