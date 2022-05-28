Published: - May 28, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian forward Ali Alipour wants to follow in Mehdi Taremi’s footsteps in Portugal and play in UEFA Champions League.

After two seasons of visible growth at Marítimo, the forward decided to join Gil Vicente. The player is aware of what he wants, full of praise for the season, and now arrives at Gil Vicente.

“I achieved my goals in Marítimo and I had to take a step forward to get stronger. On this road I’ve traced, I decided that it was important to reach a better-ranked team, playing in Europe. I want to prove my potential, and help Gil Vicente and bring distinctions to the club in Europe. I try to succeed and reach higher levels. I want to play in the UEFA Champions League,” Alipour told A Bola.

“Portuguese football has a very high level and is very recognized in the world. I have very defined goals in the club and I want to walk slowly but directly. I don’t think so much about money. It’s a bit like Taremi. Seeking recognition, playing in the Champions League, trying out to play in La Liga and English Premier League. That’s what I dream about.

“When I came to Marítimo, I lost money, because I had very good offers from China. But playing in the Portuguese league was important for me in terms of climate and culture.

“My main objective is to play and win the UEFA Champions League. I don’t know how many years it can take. If I can have that chance at a club in Portugal, being part of a team that competes in this competition and that makes me believe in the realization of my dream, I can stay here for many years,” Alipour added.