Published: - May 28, 2022

Tasnim – Mes Kerman and Malavan Bandar Anzali have been promoted back to the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the 2022-23 season.

With two matches to spare, the two teams won promotion to the IPL.

Mes Kerman shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Shahrdari Astara but remained the leading team in the Azadegan League.

Malavan also beat Machine Sazi 2-0 and remained second, seven points above Arman Gohar.

Sepasi has been relegated from the IPL so far.