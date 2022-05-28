Mes Kerman, Malavan Secure Promotion to IPL

Malavan   Mes Kerman  

Malavan

Tasnim – Mes Kerman and Malavan Bandar Anzali have been promoted back to the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the 2022-23 season.

With two matches to spare, the two teams won promotion to the IPL.

Mes Kerman shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Shahrdari Astara but remained the leading team in the Azadegan League.

Malavan also beat Machine Sazi 2-0 and remained second, seven points above Arman Gohar.

Sepasi has been relegated from the IPL so far.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top