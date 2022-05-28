Mes Kerman, Malavan Secure Promotion to IPL
Tasnim – Mes Kerman and Malavan Bandar Anzali have been promoted back to the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the 2022-23 season.
With two matches to spare, the two teams won promotion to the IPL.
Mes Kerman shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Shahrdari Astara but remained the leading team in the Azadegan League.
Malavan also beat Machine Sazi 2-0 and remained second, seven points above Arman Gohar.
Sepasi has been relegated from the IPL so far.
