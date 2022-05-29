Published: - May 29, 2022

PLDC - Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi has banned three players, including two experienced captains, from playing in the upcoming match against Shahr Khodro.

The latest development started when former goalkeeper of the team Alireza Beiranvand shared a story on his Instagram account which showed him playing volleyball with Jalal Hosseini, Omid Alishah, and Farshad Faraji. The training session had been reportedly carried out at a private club owned by Hosseini.

Angry by the disciplinary issue, Golmohammadi has removed the name of three Persepolis players from the list of today’s match.

The Reds will take on Shahr Khodro at Azadi Stadium on Sunday in the 29th matchday of the IPL.

Beiranvand has reportedly reached an agreement with Persepolis officials and may return to the team this summer.

This is not the first time that Persepolis bans players over disciplinary issues. Earlier, after their striker Mehdi Abdi attended the title ceremony of Nassaji in the Hazfi Cup, the club banned his participation in the team’s training session and imposed cuts on his contract.