AC Milan Coach Pioli Sends Message of Congratulation to Esteghlal

Farhad Majidi   Gabriele Pin   Stefano Pioli  

Tasnim – AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has sent a message of congratulation to Iranian football club Esteghlal.

He sent a video to his countryman Gabriele Pin, who assisted Farhad Majidi in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

“Hello to everyone, especially Esteghlal players. I would like to congratulate you on winning the title in Iran league, especially Farhad Majidi. Milan and Esteghlal are spending a sweet experience at the moment. Let’s celebrate,” Pioli said.

Esteghlal won the Iran league after nine years two weeks ago.

