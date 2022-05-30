Published: - May 30, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football club has reportedly reached an agreement with Portimonense goalkeeper Payam Niazmand.

The 27-year-old goalie joined the Portuguese top-flight club in the summer from Sepahan but he is frustrated by limited playing time.

Persepolis is going to part ways with Hamed Lak at the end of the season.

Local media had reported that Persepolis has reached an agreement with Antwerp goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand but the deal has not been finalized yet.