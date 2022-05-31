Published: - May 31, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team will reportedly play Uruguay in Montevideo on June 12.

The match will take place at the Estadio Centenario.

Iran was scheduled to play Canada in Vancouver on June 5 but Canada Soccer canceled the match last week.

Iran is drawn with England, the US and one of Scotland, Ukraine or Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup while Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana.