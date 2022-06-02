Published: - Jun 02, 2022

MNA – Yet another friendly match for Iranian men's national football team in preparation for the Qatar World Cup against Uruguay has been canceled.

While the Iranian Football Federation was planning to hold a preparatory match against the Uruguayan national team in the south American country on June 11 but it is now announced that the match has been canceled.

The Iranian national football team was previously planning to play Canada and Ecuador national teams, but those games were also canceled.

Before the planning for a friendly match against Uruguay, the Iranian football federation sought to host a friendly match against Senegal at Tehran Azadi Stadium, but its efforts proved to be futile.

Despite the fact that the Uruguay side had expressed its willingness to hold a match against Iran and preliminary agreements had been achieved in that regard, finally, the South American team was put out of Iran's national team's schedule at the decision of Dragan Skočić, the manager of the Iran national team.

The great geographical distance between Iran and Uruguay was cited as the reason for Skočić's decision as Iran can have only a friendly match before the World Cup.

The Iranian national team is scheduled to go to Qatar and start its training camp there.