Published: - Jun 02, 2022

Tasnim – Esteghlal football club parted ways with its forward Rudy Gestede.

Former Aston Villa forward penned a two-year contract with Esteghlal in October 2021 from Panetolikos.

He scored a vital goal against Esteghlal's archrival Persepolis in the Tehran derby, where the match finished in a 1-1 draw.

He helped Esteghlal win the Iran league after nine years.