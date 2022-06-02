Published: - Jun 02, 2022

PLDC - Farhad Majidi has said farewell to Esteghlal after ending the team’s 9-year league title drought.

In a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, Majidi announced that he has chosen a path other than Esteghlal for the coming years.

It was months since rumors of Majidi’s move to the UAE were circulating in various reports. His bursting into tears in the title ceremony and his silence in the following days increased the speculations.

Meanwhile, an Emirati news outlet claimed that Majidi has reached an agreement with Al-Ittihad Kalba SC to take charge of the team in the UAE-Pro League.

In his message, Majidi clearly announced his intention to continuing professional coaching career in the UAE.

“I have no doubt that a day will come when I will return to Esteghlal with more experience to win the Asian title,” he concluded the message.

The 45-year-old coach signed a three-year contract with the Tehran-based club last year and his departure seems to need the club’s consent.

In a statement after Majidi’s post, the club said like millions of fans, they feel “sad” about the coach’s decision. They announced that as two years of the contract still remain, the board of directors will discuss the development and announce the decision in the next 24 hours.