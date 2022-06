Published: - Jun 06, 2022

Tasnim – Iran international defender Morteza Pouraliganji joined Persepolis football club on Monday.

The 30-year-old defender has penned a two-year deal with the Reds.

Pouraliganji has most recently played at the Chinese club Shenzhen.

He is the second signing of Persepolis after goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Pouraliganji started his playing career in 2010 with Naft Tehran.