Published: - Jun 06, 2022

PLDC - Persepolis have been handed a 3-0 win over Tractor after the game was interrupted by some fans in Tabriz.

In a verdict on Tuesday, the Disciplinary Committee of Iran Football Federation announced the new decisions.

The referee asked players to exit the pitch at the 71st minute of the match between the two teams at Yadegar-e Emam Stadium on May 19 after some objects and stones were thrown onto the pitch by fans.

Other than the loss, Tractor have also been handed other punishments as well. The club should pay around 10,000 euros while also holding next two home matches behind closed doors.

The committee has also fined Persepolis player Omid Alishah 1,700 euros for inciting the fans. He has also been banned from two next matches of the team.

In another clause of the verdict, it is stated that the direct encounters of Persepolis and Tractor in the next season’s league and Hazfi Cup matches will be held behind closed doors.