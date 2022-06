Published: - Jun 08, 2022

Tehran Times - Former Foolad football coach Mladen Francic passed away on Tuesday. He died at the age of 68 of heart attack.

Francic will be laid to rest in Koprivnica on Thursday.

The Croatian coach inspired the Iranian football club to a title in Iran Professional League in 2004/05 season.

Francic started his coaching career in 1984 at the Slaven Belupo and coached Croatian grassroots teams for seven years.