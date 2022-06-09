Published: - Jun 09, 2022

PLDC - According to reports, Javad Nekounam has rejected the offer to take charge of Esteghlal in the next season.

Esteghlal claimed the IPL title this season after nine years but the happiness of the fans did not last long as their head coach Farhad Majidi bid farewell to the team and opted to continue his coaching career in the UAE.

Now, the issue of finding a coach is the top priority of Esteghlal managers as the club does not want to miss the opportunity of acquiring new players and preparing for the next season.

Former Esteghlal midfielder Javad Nekounam was one of the main options for Esteghlal as his name was mentioned soon after rumors of Majidi’s departure were circulating.

Several rounds of talks were held between Nekounam and Esteghlal managers but the latest reports indicate that the 41-year-old coach has officially rejected the offer.