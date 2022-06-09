Published: - Jun 09, 2022

Tasnim – Iran international forward Karim Ansarifard will reportedly leave AEK Athens.

The 30-year-old forward joined the Greek top-flight football club on a three-year contract in August 2020 from Qatari club Al Sailiya.

Ansarifard has also played in Greek football teams Panionios and Olympiacos from 2015 to 2018.

Iranian media reports suggest that Persepolis has set its sight on signing the player.

He has represented Iran in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.