Published: - Jun 10, 2022

Tasnim – Reza Enayati has been shortlisted to lead Esteghlal football team.

Esteghlal general manager Mostafa Ajorlou has opened negotiations with the Havadar coach over taking charge of the Blues in the upcoming season of the Iran Professional League.

Farhad Majidi parted ways with Esteghlal shortly after inspiring the Blues to a league title after nine years.

Foolad coach Javad Nekounam was also a candidate to coach Esteghlal but he has rejected the Blues’ offer.