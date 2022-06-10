Published: - Jun 10, 2022

GOAL - South Africa Football Association Chief Executive Officer Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed Iran have canceled plans to play Bafana Bafana in a friendly match in the Fifa international break of June.

Safa had proposed to face the Middle East nation – in Doha, Qatar - after their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Morocco on Thursday in Rabat.

"We had done all the paperwork with Iran where we were even asked to send the players’ passports. But later they came back to say they were unable to play us," Motlanthe said, as per Sowetan Live.