Persepolis Eyes Brazilian Forward Cassiano: Report

Tasnim – Cassiano Dias Moreira, simply Cassiano, has reportedly caught the eye of Iranian football club Persepolis.

The 32-year-old forward currently plays for Portuguese team Vizela.

The Brazilian started his playing career in his homeland side São José and has also played in Brasil de Pelotas, Goiás, Santa Cruz and Boavista.

Persepolis has completed the signing of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, defender Morteza Pouraliganji and winger Danial Esmaeilifar so far.

