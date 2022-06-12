Published: - Jun 12, 2022

PLDC - A Russian court has issued a ruling against the Iranian striker of Bayer Leverkusen Sardar Azmoun.

It is months that the 27-year-old footballer is dealing with a case in which a girl in Russia claims that she has a baby from Azmoun. She has lodged a complaint asking for child support.

The Russian court had asked Azmoun to return to the country in mid-March to take some medical tests.

Speaking with Sport Express, the girl’s lawyer Andrei Demitrov announced that the court has ruled in favor of his client this Friday as it was convinced that Azmoun is the father of the baby. The court has urged the footballer to pay the child support.

All the hearing sessions of the court have been held, he said. The other side can make an appeal in the next 30 days, otherwise, the ruling will be implemented.

According to Demitrov, Azmoun and his lawyer did not provide the court any acceptable argument.

The 27-year-old Iranian striker joined Bayer Leverkusen this January after four years of playing in Zenit Saint Petersburg and a total of nine years in the Russian league.

According to Russian law, the mother, can ask for 25% of Azmoun’s salary as child support which can be up to €750,000 per year.

The identity of the mother is concealed and her lawyer is following up on the case. “Alia does not want to draw attention because she has a five-month-old daughter. She has had a long relationship with Sardar since 2019 and there are messages that confirm this,” Demitrov had said in October 2021.