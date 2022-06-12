Published: - Jun 12, 2022

PLDC - Sepahan SC are reportedly in talks with German manager Felix Magath for their hot seat.

According to some Iranian news outlets, the sides have already started negotiations.

Rumors are also circulating that Ali Karimi may act as Magath's assistant. The German coach knows Karimi well as he helped the player shine in Bundesliga back in 2005.

Meanwhile, Karimi has earlier ruled out the possibility of engaging in a coaching career in Iran.

The recent report comes as Moharram Navidkia resigned as Sepahan's head coach.

A host of Iranian coaches have also been shortlisted for Sepahan but the club seems to prefer a foreign manager.

Sepahan finished the Iranian Pro League in 3rd place with 56 points behind Esteghlal (68) and Persepolis (63).