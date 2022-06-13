Algeria beat Iran in friendly [VIDEO]

Alireza Jahanbakhsh   Algeria   Friendly Match  

Iran vs Algeria

Tehran Times - Algeria football team defeated Iran 2-1 in a friendly match held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar Sunday night.

Riad Benayad opened the scoring for Algeria two minutes before the halftime.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh equalized the match in the 64th minute but Algerian winger Mohamed El Amine Amoura scored the winner in the 82nd minute.

Dragan Skocic’s team prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the ‘Persian Leopards’ are drawn along with England, the U.S. and Wales in Group B.  

