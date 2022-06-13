Published: - Jun 13, 2022

Tehran Times - Croatian coach Krunoslav Rendulic has been added to Iran football team coaching staff.

The 49-year-old coach, who has most recently worked as head coach of Croatian club Gorica, has joined Iran’s training camp in Doha, Qatar.

He has previously worked as assistant coach of his countryman Luka Bonacic in Iran’s Foolad in 2014.

Iran prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Persians are drawn with England, the U.S., and Wales in Group B.