Published: - Jun 14, 2022

Tasnim – Turkmen football coach Kurban Bekiyevich Berdyev is a nominee to be appointed as the head coach of the Iranian football club Tractor.

Tractor has not reportedly reached an agreement with Turkey’s Ertugrul Saglam to extend his contract.

The Iranian top-flight club has now reached an agreement with Berdyev.

The 69-year-old has coached Russian clubs Rubin Kazan, Rostov and Kristall Smolensk.

He has most recently worked as head coach of Kazakhstan’s Kairat.