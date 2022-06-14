Alexander Nouri on Verge of Becoming Esteghlal Coach: Report

Tasnim – Iranian-German coach Alexander Nouri is on the verge of becoming Esteghlal football team coach.

The 43-year-old coach has most recently worked at the Greek professional football club Kavala.

Nouri started his coaching career in VfB Oldenburg in 2013 and has also coached Werder Bremen in 2016-17 season.

Portuguese coach Jose Morais has also been shortlisted to take charge of the Blues.

Esteghlal has been without a coach since parting company with Farhad Majidi in early June.

Majidi left Esteghlal for Emirati football team Kalba after helping Esteghlal win an Iran league title after nine years.

