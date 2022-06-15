Esteghlal Eyes Santa Clara Forward Mohebi: Report

Mohammad Mohebbi  

Mohebi

Tasnim – Santa Clara football team striker Mohammad Mohebi has reportedly caught the eyes of Iran football champion Esteghlal.

The 24-year-old forward joined the Portuguese top-flight club from Sepahan last year.

Mohebi has failed to meet the expectations in the Portuguese team.

He had previously been linked with a move to another Iranian football club, namely Persepolis.

Former OH Leuven striker Kaveh Rezaei is on Esteghlal’s radar as well.

