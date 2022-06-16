Esteghlal complete signing of Shahbazzadeh

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football club announced on Thursday that they completed the signing of Sajad Shahbazzadeh.

The 32-year-old forward have previously played two stints in the Iranian top flight club.

Shahbazzadeh had been also linked with a move to Esteghlal’s archrivals Persepolis.

He started his playing career in 2010 in Saipa has also played in Iranian clubs Naft Tehran and Sepahan.

Shahbazzadeh had also two unsuccessful periods in Turkey’s Alanyaspor and Qatar SC.

