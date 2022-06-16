Jose Morais Nominated to Coach Sepahan: Report
Tasnim – Media reports suggest that Jose Manuel Ferreira de Morais has traveled to Isfahan to negotiate with the Sepahan club’s officials.
A Bola reported that the 57-year-old Portuguese coach has held a meeting with the Iranian football club.
He had been previously shortlisted to coach Iran’s Esteghlal.
Jose Morais has most recently worked as head coach of Saudi Arabian giant Al-Hilal.
Morais has also worked in Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid as assistant coach.
Sepahan is without a coach since parting ways with Moharram Navidkia in early June.
