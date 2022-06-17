Jalal Hosseini likely to join Persepolis technical staff
PLDC - According to Persepolis general manager Reza Darvish, Jalal Hosseini will likely join the team’s technical staff for the next season.
Speaking in an interview with a TV program, Darvish said that a meeting is set to be held this week and that Hosseini will “most likely” take a new role in the team.
The remarks come as earlier reports indicated Hossein’s extension of his contract with the Tehran-based team as a defender.
Speaking to reporters at a ceremony to inaugurate his private gym, Hosseini announced that he had no intention of putting an end to his professional football career as a player.
Meanwhile, the team’s head coach Yahya Golmohammadi has not yet reacted to the reports of his new possible assist.
The 40-year-old Persepolis captain played 19 games for the team this season, remaining one of the influential players of the team in the defense line.