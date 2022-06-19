Published: - Jun 19, 2022

Tasnim – Iran’s Persepolis football club completed the signing of Spanish fitness coach Jose Augusto Losada, known as “Pepe”.

The 46-year-old coach has previously worked in Iranian football clubs Nassaji and Gol Gohar.

The Spanish fitness coach has a long resume, which includes multiple sports science degrees in an ongoing PhD at the University of Cadiz. He also holds a UEFA “A” license which he earned through the Spanish Royal Football Federation.

Losada’s professional career started in Cadiz CF where he was the Fitness and Sports Rehab Coach starting with the youth teams which ultimately led to the first team that was participating in the Spanish Segunda B & A. Coach Pepe later had a stint in Hungary for two years before moving back to Spain to different Segunda B teams.