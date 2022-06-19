Published: - Jun 19, 2022

Tehran Times - Tractor have appointed former Rubin Kazan coach Kurban Bekiyevich Berdyev as their new manager to take over from Ertugrul Saglam, the Iranian football club said on Sunday.

The 69-year-old coach will work in the club as head coach and technical manager in all levels, the Tabriz based club said.

Tractor have not won a title in the Iran league so far.

They have hired big coaches namely, Georges Leekens, Mustafa Denizli, John Toshack and Antonio Jose Conceicao Oliveira over the past years.

Tractor came 13th in Iran Professional League in the 2021/22 season.