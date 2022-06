Published: - Jun 21, 2022

Tehran Times - Maryam Azmoun was named as new head coach of Iran’s women’s football team.

The 48-year-old has returned to the Iranian team for the second time. She led the women’s national team from 2016 to 2020.

Azmoun replaced Maryam Irandoost who stepped down from her role last week.

Iran prepare to compete at the 2022 CAFA Women's Championship in early July under leadership of Azmoun.