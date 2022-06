Published: - Jun 21, 2022

Tasnim – Indian side Mohun Bagan has reportedly contacted Iranian duo Karim Ansarifard and Ashkan Dejagah.

The team regards a one-year contract for each player.

Mohun Bagan finished in third place in the Indian Super League last season.

Ansarifard, 32, currently plays for Greek Super League club AEK Athens, while free-agent Dejagah, 35, has also been linked with Iranian giant Esteghlal.