Published: - Jun 27, 2022

Tehran Times - Brazilian goalkeeping coach Neneca was named as goalkeeping coach of Iranian football club Persepolis.

Welesley Antonio Simplicio, nicknamed Neneca, has most recently worked at Qatari football club Al Rayyan.

Persepolis had been also linked with Romanian coach Alin Dinca, who currently works in Tractor.

Neneca replaced Davoud Fanaei in Persepolis.

Persepolis failed to win Iran league title for the sixth successive season due to poor performance of their goalkeepers.