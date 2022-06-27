Published: - Jun 27, 2022

PLDC - Iranian midfielder Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh may leave Esteghlal for Belgium’s Charleroi SC.

The 21-year-old talent was among the key players of Esteghlal this season on the path to claiming the title of the Iranian Pro League.

According to a clause in his contract, Hosseinzadeh can pay $250,000 to Esteghlal and accept an offer from a European team.

While talking to reporters about his future, the midfielder said, “I hope that good things happen both for me and for Esteghlal.” This has raised speculations about his imminent transfer to another country.

The player joined Esteghlal last year from Saipa.

He scored eight goals for the Tehran-based team last season.

His shining led to an invitation to the national team and also persuading some foreign teams to make their bids for his acquisition.