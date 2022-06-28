Published: - Jun 28, 2022

Tasnim – Wycombe Wanderers defender Ryan Tafazolli has reportedly been linked with a move to Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The ex-Hull City center back has been linked with a move to the Iranian clubs over the past years.

Now, local media reports suggest that Esteghlal has set its sight on the player. Sepahan and Gol Gohar have reportedly shown their interest in signing Tafazolli as well.

The 31-year-old player started his playing career in Southampton in 2009.