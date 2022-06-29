Published: - Jun 29, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football team striker Mehdi Abdi has been linked with a move to Liga Portugal 2 side Grupo Desportivo de Chaves.

Chaves, nicknamed Flavienses, was founded in 1949.

The 23-year-old forward joined Persepolis in 2018 and has scored 20 goals in 68 matches for the Reds.

Abdi scored seven goals for Persepolis last season.

Persepolis has reportedly reached an agreement with Brazilian striker Cassiano Dias Moreira, simply Cassiano.

The 32-year-old forward currently plays for Portuguese team Vizela.