Published: - Jun 29, 2022

Tasnim – Reza Parkas was named the new head coach of Sanat Naft football team on Wednesday.

The Iranian-German coach has most recently worked at Tajikistan’s Istaravshan.

Parkas started his coaching career in German side Buderich and has also worked in Omani and Emirati clubs.

He replaced Alireza Mansourian who parted ways with Sanat Naft this week.

Sanat Naft finished 10th in the 2021-22 Iran Professional League season.