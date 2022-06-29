Published: - Jun 29, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran football champion Esteghlal have not yet signed a big star in the summer windows and it worries the popular team’s fans.

The Blues have hired a new Portuguese head coach as a replacement for Farhad Majidi.

The team’s official say that the situation is under control and there is no need to worry for the upcoming season.

Esteghlal are preparing to reclaim the title for the second successive year under leadership of Ricardo Sa Pinto and it’s while their archrivals Persepolis have dropped several bombshells in the summer transfer so far.

Esteghlal have signed Sepahan forward Sajad Shahbazzadeh as Rudy Gestede’s replacement and they are going to sign former Charleroi forward Kaveh Rezaei as well.

The team’s officials say that they take very seriously and doing everything they can to start the new season in a splendid way but the fans are not yet convinced due to Persepolis’s signings in the transfer window.

Esteghlal have parted ways with defenders Mohammad Daneshgar and Vouria Ghafouri and that’s what have made them extra concerned.

Also, Esteghlal will have to represent Iran in the 2022/23 AFC Champions League and need to be further strengthened for the prestigious competition.