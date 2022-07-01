Published: - Jul 01, 2022

PLDC - A senior Uruguayan reporter claimed that the national teams of Iran and Uruguay will meet on September 23 in Vienna.

According to Federico Buysan, the South American team will take on Iran and Qatar in their camp in the Austrian capital of Vienna in late summer.

The report comes as a friendly match between Iran and Uruguay was called off in June.

National football teams can hold friendly matches from September 19 to 27.

Football experts and fans in Iran have been a strong critique of the Iranian federation for poor preparation of the team so far. The Persian Leopards have so far only held one friendly match and that was against Algeria which ended with a 2-1 victory for the African team.

Iran are in group B of the major event along with England, the United States, and Wales.

Uruguay is also in Group H of the event along with Portugal, Ghana, and Korea Republic.

Their friendly match with Iran can help them better prepare for their encounter with Korea Republic in the World Cup finals.