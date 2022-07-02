Published: - Jul 02, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi has penned a contract with Hungarian team Puskas Akademia.

According to m4sport.hu, Zahedi has penned a one-year extension.

The 26-year-old striker joined the Hungarian team from Zorya Luhansk in March, as UEFA gave special permission to the players from the conflict-stricken country to switch due to the war in Ukraine.

Zahedi had also been linked with a move to Iranian team Persepolis but he will stay in Puskas Academia until the summer of 2023.

Due to an injury, Zahedi only played in eight matches last season, but he scored in four of them - according to the club’s statement, the player is now healthy and fit for the upcoming season.